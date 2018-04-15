PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A teenager was shot in Pawtucket early Sunday morning.
The Providence Journal reports police responded to calls of shots fired near Main Street and Lonsdale Avenue.
They found a 17-year-old male shot in the leg, and another 19-year-old male with scrapes from trying to flee the shooting.
The 17-year-old was taken to Hasbro Hospital, where he was treated and released. Detectives are seeking public help in investigating the shooting.
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com