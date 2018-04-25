LITCHFIELD, Maine (AP) — The three teenagers charged with strangling and stabbing one of the group’s mothers all attended the same school district in Massachusetts and shared a troubled family background.

State police say the 15-year-old son of 47-year-old Kimberly Mironovas strangled and stabbed the woman with the help of a 15-year-old male friend. The Kennebec Journal reports a third teenager, a 13-year-old boy, is charged with conspiracy in the death of Mironovas.

James Adams, superintendent of Ashland Public Schools, on Tuesday confirmed two of the suspects are current Ashland students and Mironovas’ son was previously a student up until the 2009-2010 school year.

Neither the defense attorneys nor prosecutor Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam would discuss the facts of the case or a possible motive Monday.

