NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A pair of teenagers involved in a 13-mile overnight stolen car chase has been arrested by police.

The Hartford Courant reports the two 17-year-olds were charged early Thursday with first-degree larceny and interfering with police. The case has been sent to New Britain juvenile court.

The stolen 2013 Hyundai Sonata initially had three occupants. The third no longer wanted to be in the car once he realized it was stolen and called 911.

The chase started on I-84 west and ended at Route 9 south. There were no injuries.

State troopers began following Hartford police around 2:45 a.m.

Hartford officers ended their pursuit upon reaching New Britain. New Britain police found the third occupant in the stopped car, and his two cohorts were discovered hiding nearby by a police dog.

