DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a teenager with disabilities has died in a Detroit house fire.
Fire department officials say the 14-year-old boy was found early Sunday in a back bedroom in the home on the city’s east side. Firefighters arrived to find the teen’s 16-year-old sister outside, and she told them her brother — who used a wheelchair — was trapped.
A 52-year-old woman rescued from the home was taken to a hospital, where she’s in critical condition.
Investigators say the fire didn’t appear to be suspicious. They don’t yet know how or in which room it started.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
- Seahawks to get visits from Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed as team prepares for life without Richard Sherman
- Huskies’ playoff dreams die on The Farm in 30-22 loss to Stanford