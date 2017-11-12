DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a teenager with disabilities has died in a Detroit house fire.

Fire department officials say the 14-year-old boy was found early Sunday in a back bedroom in the home on the city’s east side. Firefighters arrived to find the teen’s 16-year-old sister outside, and she told them her brother — who used a wheelchair — was trapped.

A 52-year-old woman rescued from the home was taken to a hospital, where she’s in critical condition.

Investigators say the fire didn’t appear to be suspicious. They don’t yet know how or in which room it started.