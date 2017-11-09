ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a person who’s accused of shooting a woman in the face and neck at an off-campus student apartment.
A report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says 18-year-old Shantell Washington was lying on the kitchen floor when police arrived Tuesday night. Washington was taken to a hospital.
News outlets report Washington was visiting a friend at the WestMar Student Lofts.
Authorities say 22-year-old Chaz Christian is accused of shooting Washington. Police say before leaving the scene, Christian told officers at the apartment complex to call 911 because someone had been shot.
A guest log obtained by Atlanta police indicated that Christian was also let into the apartment complex. A handgun was also recovered from the scene.
Further details have not been released.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com