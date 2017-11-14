BELLFLOWER, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say a teenage boy has been killed and a man wounded in a shooting near Los Angeles.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say the shooting was reported Monday evening on a residential block in Bellflower.
The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Television news footage showed a body covered in a sheet on a strip of grass between the sidewalk and the street.
Detectives remained on the scene early Tuesday.