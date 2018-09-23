Share story

By
The Associated Press

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Armed men wearing hoods clashed with anti-government protesters in Nicaragua’s capital Sunday, and police said a teenager was killed and five people were injured.

Images on Nicaraguan television showed men carrying guns and the red and black flag of the government of President Daniel Ortega.

A police statement said 16-year-old Max Romero was killed during “crossfire” after protesters began throwing rocks at nearby homes.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says more than 320 people have died since violence broke out in Nicaragua in April over a since-rescinded government plan to cut social security pensions.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Protesters are calling for an early presidential election, but Ortega said Saturday that they will have to wait until his term ends in 2021.

The Associated Press