EASTMAN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has died in an ATV wreck in Georgia.
Georgia State Patrol Corporal Brian Screws told news outlets that Jhett Hendrix failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the side of a pickup truck. The accident happened Saturday in Eastman.
Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith says Hendrix was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further details have not been released.
