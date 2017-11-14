LILLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says a person has been taken into custody after the shooting death of a 15-year-old in a home.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said his department has “the person who has taken responsibility” in the shooting death of Owen Caltagirone shortly after midnight Monday outside of Lillington. So far, no charges have been filed.

According to the sheriff’s office, Caltagirone was shot in the chest with a shotgun.

Authorities said deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim at 12:51 a.m. Coats said one of the people assisting in administering CPR to the victim claimed responsibility for the shooting, and said it was an accident.

An investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com