SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a McDonald’s in Georgia has killed a 15-year-old and injured another teenager.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan police said in a news release that officers responded to the shooting Saturday at around 10:50 p.m. and found 15-year-old George Akins Jr. suffering from life-threatening injuries. Akins died at the scene.

WSAV-TV reports a second 15-year-old boy was also injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details have not been released.

