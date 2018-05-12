LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have charged a 16-year-old in the fatal stabbing of a man who was in a live-in relationship with his mother.
A Prince George’s County police statement says the teenager stabbed 53-year-old Herman Jackson and shot him with a BB gun multiple times during a dispute.
Responding officers found Jackson mortally wounded from stab wounds. The teenager was at home when officers arrived, and police say he confessed.
The juvenile has been charged with first- and second-degree murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
