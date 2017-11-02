ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a 16-year-old who accidentally shot and killed his friend has been charged.
Authorities told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the teenager was charged with involuntary manslaughter after 19-year-old Marshall Crowder was shot in the stomach on Tuesday night. Crowder was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Officer Lisa Bender says investigators are working to determine the events that led up to the shooting.
Further details have not been released.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com