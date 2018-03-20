NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal double shooting.

Police said in a news release that the juvenile was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder, for an aggravated battery shooting that occurred Monday.

Police discovered two adult victims suffering from several gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

News outlets report that the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 36-year-old Chantelle Johnson and 51-year-old Darren Cheneau.

Police spokesman Beau Tidwell says investigators do not believe the shooting to be gang-related.