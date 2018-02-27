TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school student has been arrested and charged for threatening a school shooting in a video posted on SnapChat.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said Tuesday the social media video depicted the 15-year-old male student threatening to commit a school shooting while holding what looked like an assault rifle.
Ryan’s office says police later determined the weapon was an airsoft rifle that shoots BBs and that the video was distributed to four students at Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Billerica (bihl-RIH’-kuh).
Police say the suspect’s mother saw the video and reported it. The teenager, who authorities didn’t identify, attends the technical high school. He’s set to be arraigned at Lowell Juvenile Court Tuesday afternoon.
