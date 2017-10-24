SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old at a McDonald’s in Georgia.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that the 16-year-old was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old George Akins Jr.
The Savannah Morning News reports that officers responded to the shooting Saturday at around 10:50 p.m. and found Akins, who died at the scene. A second 15-year-old boy was also injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators determined a verbal altercation took place between the two groups. Authorities say those groups were then involved in a confrontation outside the McDonald’s that led to the shooting.
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
Police say additional charges are forthcoming.
___
Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com