SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old at a McDonald’s in Georgia.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that the 16-year-old was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old George Akins Jr.

The Savannah Morning News reports that officers responded to the shooting Saturday at around 10:50 p.m. and found Akins, who died at the scene. A second 15-year-old boy was also injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined a verbal altercation took place between the two groups. Authorities say those groups were then involved in a confrontation outside the McDonald’s that led to the shooting.

Police say additional charges are forthcoming.

Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com