BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southern Montana.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 16-year-old Lilli Auger was driving south on U.S. Highway 89 near Wilsall on Monday evening when her truck left the roadway and crashed into a ravine. Auger, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Investigators do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed played a role in the crash.

