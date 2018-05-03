SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah teen who wore a Chinese cultural dress to prom, sparking a worldwide debate on its appropriateness, says she bought the garment because of its modesty.
The Deseret News reported Tuesday that Woods Cross High School senior Keziah Daum bought the dress at a vintage store.
Daum says she was having a difficult time finding a dress with an “appropriate” neckline. She says she picked the red, gold and black embroidered quipao dress because it “showed beauty in other ways than revealing” her body.
Her prom was April 21.
She posted photos on social media the next day — and then was bombarded with thousands of replies accusing her of cultural appropriation. Other social media users have supported her, though, saying she represented the culture with beauty.