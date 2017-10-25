CARLYLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois teenager who threw a punch that killed another teen has been sentenced to probation.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports the 17-year-old was sentenced Tuesday for throwing a single punch that killed 18-year-old Jacob J. Arter in April.

The teens were arguing at a party where about 100 high school and college students gathered to drink. Eventually, their conflict turned violent and the teenager punched Arter.

Clinton County Judge Ericka Sanders placed the teen on probation until he is 21. He also will be required to pay restitution — for burial and headstone expenses — up to $15,000.

When given an opportunity to address the court, the teen said he’s sorry.

Arter’s sister, Brittany Arter, told the court her family will never be the same because of his death.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com