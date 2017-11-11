SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been released from prison less than two months into his seven-year sentence for shooting his 3-year-old sister in the face with a BB gun.

The Sioux City Journal reports that District Judge Steven Andreasen reconsidered 18-year-old Adrian White’s sentence earlier this week and suspended the remainder of White’s prison term. White is now on three years’ probation.

White was sentenced after pleading guilty Sept. 11 to assault and child endangerment.

Prosecutors say White was 17 in May when he shot the preschooler twice in the face. One BB fractured the girl’s jaw and the other entered her eye and lodged next to her brain. Surgery was required to remove one of the BBs, but doctors determined the other was too risky to remove.

___

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com