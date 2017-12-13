UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A teenager accused at shooting at two people who were fighting in western Pennsylvania last summer, killing one of them, has waived homicide charges to county court.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that the waiver Tuesday includes a tentative agreement to transfer the 16-year-old defendant’s case to juvenile court.

Investigators in Fayette County say 19-year-old Raji Raven Hickenbottom was fighting with another person when the youth picked up the gun and fired, hitting Hickenbottom in the chest.

The defendant, who turns 17 next week, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide as well as reckless endangering and a firearms offense.