Share story

By
The Associated Press

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting two students at an Ohio high school could face more than 23 years in prison for attempted murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.

Eighteen-year-old Ely Serna is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Champaign County nearly a month after he changed his mind about a trial and pleaded guilty.

He’d previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the January 2017 shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School in West Liberty, roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Columbus. One teen was critically injured. Another suffered minor injuries.

In a sentencing memo seeking leniency, Serna’s attorney says Serna has severe mental illness that contributed to the shooting.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Attorney Dennis Lieberman says Serna didn’t want to put the victims and school through a trial.

The Associated Press