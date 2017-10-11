THOMASTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he drove a car through a home and caused a teen to be thrown from his bed into the yard.

Police say the 31-year-old New Haven man lost control of his vehicle while traveling around 2 a.m. Tuesday in Thomaston. Authorities say the suspect’s car hit one home, drove through the teen’s home and ended up striking a third home.

Police say 18-year-old Randy Reyes was ejected from his bed by the impact. The teen has been hospitalized and is expected to fully recover.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Police say the man was not suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the crash. An investigation is ongoing.