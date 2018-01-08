PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters pulled a teenage boy out of a burning apartment in Southeast Portland on Monday night.
KATU-TV reports the fire broke out around 6 p.m. Monday.
Portland Fire & Rescue spokesman Lt. Damon Simmons says flames were shooting out of windows and from a balcony when firefighters arrived.
Simmons says the boy pulled from the building had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.
Most Read Stories
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff's deputy WATCH
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
Simmons says two apartments were damaged in the blaze. He says the fire also did minor damage to an adjacent building.
No one else was injured.
Simmons says the fire will likely displace 13 adults and nine children