PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters pulled a teenage boy out of a burning apartment in Southeast Portland on Monday night.

KATU-TV reports the fire broke out around 6 p.m. Monday.

Portland Fire & Rescue spokesman Lt. Damon Simmons says flames were shooting out of windows and from a balcony when firefighters arrived.

Simmons says the boy pulled from the building had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

Simmons says two apartments were damaged in the blaze. He says the fire also did minor damage to an adjacent building.

No one else was injured.

Simmons says the fire will likely displace 13 adults and nine children