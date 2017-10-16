AVON, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a 19-year-old woman died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Massachusetts.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office has identified the teen as Ariel Dineen, of Brockton.

Avon Police Chief David Martineau says Dineen was crossing the street in Avon to visit a friend during her lunch break Saturday afternoon when she slipped and was hit by a passing Jeep. Martineau says the roads were slick following rainy weather.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious head trauma, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene. No charges have been filed.

Martineau is calling Dineen’s death a “terrible unfortunate accident.”