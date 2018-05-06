MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two teenage sisters who went on a tour of an underground river were swept away by the current and died, authorities in southern Mexico said Sunday.
Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said in a statement that the sisters, aged 16 and 19, hailed from the State of Mexico. They disappeared Saturday while on the cave tour in Cacahuamilpa National Park.
Alvarez said they were among a group of 19 visitors, outfitted with life vests and accompanied by two guides.
Both bodies were found Sunday.
