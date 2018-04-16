SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy was shot and wounded in Salem.

The Statesman Journal reports Salem Police responded to the 1200 block of Lancaster Drive SE around 8:30 a.m. Monday and found the boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities say they don’t believe the shooting happened where the teen was found by police.

Salem Police Department Lt. Treven Upkes says the teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Upkes didn’t give information on a suspect or motive but said there was no threat to the public.

A middle school was placed on lockdown while police investigated the incident.

