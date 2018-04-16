SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy was shot and wounded in Salem.
The Statesman Journal reports Salem Police responded to the 1200 block of Lancaster Drive SE around 8:30 a.m. Monday and found the boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Authorities say they don’t believe the shooting happened where the teen was found by police.
Salem Police Department Lt. Treven Upkes says the teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
Upkes didn’t give information on a suspect or motive but said there was no threat to the public.
A middle school was placed on lockdown while police investigated the incident.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com