CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.
Cleveland police have not identified the teen shot multiple times Thursday afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said the teen was standing outside a home when shots rang out. A man dragged the teen inside the residence after the shooting. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
WOIO-TV reports neighbors say dozens of shots were fired and that some of those rounds struck cars and homes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed
No arrests have been made.