WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teen who was shot by a police officer during a confrontation over a stolen car has been offered a plea deal that includes prison time.

Ra’Shamel Rogers is facing multiple charges after prosecutors say he drove a stolen SUV at an officer last year in Waterbury. The officer shot twice at Rogers, striking the 18-year-old in the chest and the arm.

The shooting sparked protests in the city, with activists claiming it was racially motivated. Police have been cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting.

The Republican-American reports prosecutors offered Rogers a deal Wednesday that would have him facing eight years in prison.

He is expected to either accept or reject the deal at his next court hearing in June.