LEDBETTER, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a 15-year-old girl has died after being shot at a party and that charges against a 19-year-old have been amended.
Trooper Jay Thomas tells The Paducah Sun that Peyton Nicole Hurt, of Boaz, died after being shot at a party in Ledbetter on Saturday.
State police announced Monday that they would seek to change the first-degree assault charge to murder. Twenty-year-old Alexis Johnson was also charged with hindering apprehension.
Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers.
