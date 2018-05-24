SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A teenager who was shot at by the police chief in northwest Louisiana’s largest city is being sentenced on burglary charges.
KTBS-TV reports Darrien Miles has pleaded guilty and will serve two years in prison. The 18-year-old had been jailed since October.
The plea means Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump won’t testify about what happened when Crump fired at the fleeing teen and missed. Miles was running away after a companion was shot dead during an auto burglary outside a restaurant by car owner Marcus Jackson.
A grand jury declined to indict Jackson.
Crump told detectives he perceived Miles as threatening. Police video showed Miles never turned toward Crump and had no gun.
A prosecutor concluded Crump didn’t commit a crime and Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler returned him to duty.
___
Information from: KTBS-TV, http://ktbs.com