MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen died after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun.

New outlets reports that 15-year-old Wyatt Austin Ballard Hall died Thursday night at his Myakka City home, southeast of Tampa Bay.

The teen’s parents told Manatee County deputies that their son had been trying to shoot animals getting in the trash outside their home. They heard a gunshot from their bedroom, and then the teen came back inside, saying he had shot himself.

Officials say paramedics responded and attempted live-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead.

Deputies recovered a handgun from the home. Detectives are still investigating.