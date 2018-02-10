MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen died after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun.
New outlets reports that 15-year-old Wyatt Austin Ballard Hall died Thursday night at his Myakka City home, southeast of Tampa Bay.
The teen’s parents told Manatee County deputies that their son had been trying to shoot animals getting in the trash outside their home. They heard a gunshot from their bedroom, and then the teen came back inside, saying he had shot himself.
Officials say paramedics responded and attempted live-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead.
Most Read Stories
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- 2 Washington state moms say Pasco day care waxed their children's eyebrows
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
- Even as a newbie, I know tiny apartments don’t belong in Fremont | My Take
- Why you cannot quit Amazon Prime - even if maybe you should | Review
Deputies recovered a handgun from the home. Detectives are still investigating.