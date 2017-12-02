JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey teen was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the shooting death of his friend in 2016.
NJ.com reports that Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mark Nelson on Friday sentenced 19-year-old Jacob Pommerehn in the manslaughter of 17-year-old Anthony Rios.
The judge said Pommerehn and Rios were “playing” with guns before Rios was hit in the head.
The judge also said there was drinking and marijuana use going on about the time of the shooting.
Pommerehn faced an aggravated manslaughter charge but pleaded guilty to a lesser offense.
He had no previous criminal record.