GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — A teenager is among the school board candidates in a western New York town.
Nineteen-year-old Derek Schrank tells WHAM -TV that the Greece, New York, school board needs a voting member who can better understand and relate to the student body.
The SUNY Geneseo (SOO’-nee jeh-neh-SEE’-oh) journalism student says he has already scheduled classes around school board meetings next semester, in case he wins.
Six candidates will compete for three open school board seats on May 15.
___
Information from: WHAM-TV, http://www.13wham.com