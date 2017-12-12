LILLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in a fatal shooting of another teenager in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 13 death of 15-year-old Owen Caltagirone.

The release says deputies responding to a report of a gunshot victim at Caltagirone’s address were flagged down by his family and friends who were transporting him to the hospital. Medics pronounced Caltagirone dead.

The release says at the time, one of the people attempting to revive Caltagirone claimed responsibility for the shooting, and both the suspect and witnesses said it was accidental.

It’s unclear if that person was the teen charged.

The teen was Caltagirone’s roommate.

