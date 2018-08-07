CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago teenager reported missing after last being seen at the Lollapalooza music festival was fatally struck by a commuter train.
Seventeen-year-old Sincere Ash was reported missing by his friends, who circulated a flyer about his disappearance on social media.
Remains later identified as the high school senior’s were discovered Sunday night on a railroad bridge. Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said Tuesday investigators had no evidence that Ash’s death was anything other than “a horrible accident.”
Reile said investigators found no phone or other form of identification on or near Ash’s body. She added authorities were unsure when or how the accident occurred.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- ‘Too little too late’: Bankruptcy booms among older Americans
- 5 states are voting today. Here’s what to watch.
- Gates admits crimes with — and embezzlement from — Manafort VIEW
- 11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago WATCH
- Trump says California diverts water that should be used against fires
Reile said three trains passed the area where Ash’s body was found during the two-hour time period Ash’s friends lost contact with him and the discovery of the body.