URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old Ohio boy charged as an adult in the slaying of his father’s longtime girlfriend has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to aggravated murder and murder charges.
Donovan Nicholas entered the not-guilty pleas on Tuesday in Champaign County Common Pleas Court. He was 14 on April 6, when authorities allege he killed Heidi Fay Taylor. He told a 911 dispatcher an alternate personality stabbed and shot Taylor at the home she shared with him and his father in Mad River Township, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Columbus.
Nicholas’ attorney says a psychologist has said he believes the teen has multiple personalities.
The judge has ordered a psychological exam for the boy because of the insanity plea. The judge set bond at $700,000.
