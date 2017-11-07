WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A teenager accused of fatally stabbing a man in 2016 has pleaded guilty in a North Carolina court.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the 17-year-old pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Benjamin Privott.

Assistant District Attorney Doug Carriker says Privott saw the boy burglarizing his truck in his driveway. The teenager told investigators that when Privott threatened to call the police, he became afraid and ran away while pulling a folding knife out of his pocket.

Carriker says Privott, who was on a bicycle, caught up with the boy and tackled him to the ground. Privott was stabbed twice in the back of the shoulder and once in the chest. Privott’s fiancée later found his body.

The teenager has a sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Information from: The StarNews, http://starnewsonline.com