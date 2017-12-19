LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A teenager accused of encouraging a plot that left a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head has agreed to plea deal.

Seventeen-old Jayzon Decker faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to attempted aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say Decker and his friend Colter Peterson, also 17, concocted the plan while playing video games and discussing their desire to “get rid” of victim Deserae Turner, who was texting Peterson.

Authorities say she was left her for dead in a ditch in February.

She survived, but her family has said she still struggles daily with the effects of the injury.

Peterson also pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder.

The Associated Press does not typically name juvenile defendants, but the teens were ordered to face charges as adults.