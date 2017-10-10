LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A teenager accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl in the head and leaving her in a ditch is agreeing to a plea deal.

Colter Peterson shed tears as he pleaded guilty to aggravated attempted murder and other charges Tuesday.

The 17-year-old is one of two boys accused of plotting to kill Deserae Turner, who was found alive after an overnight search in February.

Prosecutors say the teens concocted the plan while playing video games and discussing their desire to “get rid” of Turner, who was texting one of them.

Peterson is accused of pulling the trigger, while prosecutors say the second boy helped him.

Turner was hospitalized for two months.

The Associated Press does not typically name juvenile defendants, but the teens were ordered to face charges as adults.