BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — The a 17-year-old student pilot from Massachusetts who successfully made an emergency landing after losing a wheel during her first solo flight plans to return to the cockpit soon.
Maggie Taraska, a high school senior from Gloucester, said Monday she was “scared” and “stressed” when she learned she had lost a wheel after takeoff from Beverly Regional Airport on Sunday.
She pulled herself together, and with help from instructor John Singleton on the ground, landed without a scratch although the single-engine Piper PA28 suffered significant damage.
After the plane came to a bumpy halt on the grass, she got out into the waiting arms of her father, Walt.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Couple who immigrated from China killed on Oregon Coast
- Investigators search property of New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
- Amazon antitrust critic has her own critics now
- 'Wake-up call': 9/11 prompted some to move away to new lives VIEW
- Inquest: Cranberries singer O'Riordan drowned after drinking
Singleton said some pilots with more experience than Maggie would have panicked, but she remained calm and “did it by the book.”