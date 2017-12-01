STAPLES, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a teenager steering a horse and buggy has died after he was hit by a semi.

Authorities say 17-year-old David Miller was struck on Highway 210 west of Staples in Todd County Thursday. WJON reports Miller was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. The State Patrol says the horse also died in the crash.

