CLAIRTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a teen lifeguard was shot by another teen at a Pennsylvania pool.
Authorities say the shooting happened at a pool in Clairton Saturday around 5 p.m.
The 17-year-old lifeguard was struck in the chest, and has been hospitalized. Police say he is expected to survive.
Officers traced the suspected shooter to a nearby home and apprehended him and six other juveniles.
No charges have been filed.