NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A clemency hearing has been scheduled for Cyntoia Brown, a woman serving life in a Tennessee prison for a crime she committed at age 16.

Brown’s case has received national attention after celebrities Kim Kardashian and singer Rihanna came to her cause through social media.

Tennessee Board of Parole spokeswoman Rita Jorgensen said the clemency hearing is set for May 23.

A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in her case in June to determine whether the sentence she received as a juvenile is so long it is unconstitutional.

Brown, who is now 30, was tried as an adult and convicted of first-degree murder for killing a man when she was a prostitute.

She was sentenced to serve at least 51 years in prison.