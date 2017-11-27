Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed a teenage boy and wounded an off-duty Richmond police officer.

Police in Chesterfield County say the incident occurred early Monday outside a shopping center. A police statement says the two met to negotiate the sale of an “electronic gaming system.”

Police allege that the teenager pulled out a pistol during the apparent transaction, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

The boy died at the scene. The off-duty officer was treated and released from a hospital.

Their identities and other specifics were not immediately released.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call the department or an anonymous tips line.

