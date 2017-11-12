ANDOVER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities now say a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager in Andover was likely not an accident.
Anoka County sheriff’s officials said Sunday that the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed 17-year-old Tristan Robinson of Nowthen on Friday night intentionally struck him. Robinson died at the scene.
Authorities say the hit-and-run was part of a drug-related robbery. A teenager from St. Francis is in custody. Two other teenagers — a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old — are being sought.
Authorities also are searching for the suspect vehicle, described as a gray 2005 Mercury Montego with front-end damage.
