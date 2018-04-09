PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy who was crossing the street inside a crosswalk in Phoenix has been killed in a nighttime hit-and-run accident.

Sgt. Vince Lewis of the police department’s media relations unit reported Monday that the unidentified teen and a 21-year-old man were jogging southbound with the green light inside the crosswalk in the 3000-west block of Camelback Road around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Lewis says a westbound white SUV drove around several vehicles waiting for their light to change and ran through a red light, striking the teen and fleeing westbound.

The 21-year-old man jogging with the teen was uninjured.

The latest accident comes amid a spate of traffic fatalities involving pedestrians in the Phoenix area.

No arrests were immediately reported in the most recent accident.