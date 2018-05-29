BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say teen who jumped off a dock on a lake has drowned.

Hall County sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Wilbanks tells news outlets that the victim in Sunday night’s drowning was identified as 19-year-old Stephen Frederick of Peachtree Corners. Wilbanks says no foul play is suspected at this time.

Brackett says responders were told that Frederick jumped off the second story of a dock on Lake Lanier and hadn’t resurfaced. Hall County Fire Services Marine Rescue recovered his body after around an hour of dive operations in 19 feet (6 meters) of water.

The sheriff’s office is investigation.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon says Frederick’s death is the third drowning at Lake Lanier this year.