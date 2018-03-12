SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was flown to a Nebraska burn center after a fire at a Sioux City apartment.

Firetrucks were sent to the building around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters say the flames filled an upstairs apartment where they found the boy.

He was taken to a local hospital before being flown to the burn center in Lincoln, Nebraska. His name hasn’t been released.

The fire cause is being investigated. Authorities say the blaze displaced 13 building occupants.