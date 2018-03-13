CORSICA, S.D. (AP) — A 15-year-old juvenile is in custody for alleged threats of gun violence toward Corsica-Stickney High School.
Aurora County Sheriff David Fink tells The Daily Republic that the juvenile is a student at the school in Corsica. Fink didn’t identify the person.
The sheriff says a school official notified law enforcement Sunday night of threats on social media. Authorities are still investigating whether the student actually had access to a gun.
The start of classes Monday was delayed until 10 a.m. Corsica-Stickney Superintendent Scott Muckey said administrators held an assembly Monday morning, but he declined to say what was said to students.
___
Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com