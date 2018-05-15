WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire high school student jumped into the state’s largest lake to pull a woman from a car that had gone off the docks and into the water.

WMUR-TV reports 18-year-old Zachary Cray was fishing off the end of the docks at Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro on Monday afternoon when he heard the crash just yards away. He saw a car roof, called 911, and jumped in.

Cray said the driver’s window was rolled down, and he and someone else who jumped in pulled her through it. A few other men joined to help pull her out of the water.

Rescue workers said it appeared that she hit the accelerator instead of the brake. She wasn’t hurt.

It took hours to remove the car from the water.

___

